GHMC sets up dedicated cycling track on Tolichowki-Shaikpet stretch

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Updated On - 09:50 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

New cycling track

Hyderabad: Cycling enthusiasts in the city have news to cherish with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) setting up a dedicated cycling track on the Tolichowki- Shaikpet stretch near G.Narayanamma Institute of Technology & Science, Shaikpet.

Unlike the regular cycling tracks in the city, this one has a small concrete barrier on either side enhancing the safety of the cyclist. The new pavement adjacent to the cycling track with saplings planted along, is expected to make the ride more pleasant.

“The present track is 50 metre long and 1.8 metre wide, it is being built on a pilot basis. At multiple locations in the Khairatabad zone more cycling tracks with various models are being developed,” said a GHMC official.

Adding that, a design/ model will be shortlisted among the tracks that are under construction and multiple tracks in different parts of the city will be built on same lines with the shortlisted model.

Presently, the GHMC has marked cycle tracks on main roads at KBR Park Road, PVNR Marg and other parts of the city, but with hardly any barrier, the stretch is used by cars, motorcycles and other vehicles.