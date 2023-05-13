GHMC summer camp: Sports quiz competition held at Chaderghat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: As part of its annual Summer coaching camps, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday organised a sports quiz competition at Victory Play Ground, Chaderghat. The GHMC will also hold sports tournaments from May 15 to May 19.

The summer coaching camps are being held in 44 different sporting disciplines for children between 6 years and 16 years at 915 centres across the city. For these camps, the GHMC is availing the services of 77 part-time and 712 honorarium coaches to train children.

Hundreds of youngsters in the city are making use of the ongoing summer coaching camps by training under these coaches. With a nominal fee being charged, significant number of children from economically weaker sections are enrolling in these camps.

A nominal fee of Rs 50 is charged for shuttle badminton, roller skating, cricket, and tennis while a fee of Rs 10 is charged for other games. These camps will continue till May 31 and interested students can register by visiting www.ghmc.gov.in/sports.

