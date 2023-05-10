Hyderabad: HMDA proposes to restore stepwell in Falaknuma Bus Depot

The stepwell is around 300 years old and this will be restored by the HMDA along with GHMC, TSRTC and The Rainwater Project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hyderabad: The State government on a mission mode is restoring stepwells in and around the city and as part of the exercise, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Wednesday proposed the restoration of the stepwell located in the Falaknuma Bus Depot.

This stepwell is around 300 years old and this will be restored by the HMDA along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and The Rainwater Project, a social enterprise, focused on providing sustainable water management practices.

HMDA in a press release said that Nizam used this ancient stepwell which is very close to Falaknuma Palace as his personal swimming pool. SAHE, a NGO working for lakes, TSRTC, HMDA and GHMC entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday ahead of the restoration of the stepwell.