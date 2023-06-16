GHMC takes up 968 works related to stormwater drains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Fri - 16 June 23

Works in full swing under the Strategic Nala Development Programme, at Ashok Nagar, in Hyderabad. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: To avoid inundation of low-lying areas during monsoon and downpours, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) during the year 2022-23, took up 968 works related to stormwater drains with Rs 533.79 crore.

These works included re-modelling of the drains. Among them, 462 works costing Rs 216.11 crore have been completed and the remaining are under various stages of implementation.

Similarly, in 2023-24, 478 works costing Rs 320.83 crore were taken up and the GHMC has completed one work this financial year with Rs 0.85 crore. The balance, 477 works costing Rs 319.98 crore are under different stages of execution.

In addition to strengthening the stormwater drain network in the city, the GHMC has taken up desilting of stormwater drain / nalas in the city to prevent flooding of low-lying areas and water stagnation on roads.

During the year 2022, a total of 371 desilting works at a cost of Rs 56.31 crore were sanctioned and 3.74 lakh cubic meters of silt was removed. In 2023, a total of 56 works at a cost of Rs 53.6 crore were sanctioned and 68,000 cubic meters of desilting has been done.

Repairing of nalas underway ahead of monsoon

As a part of monsoon preparedness, the GHMC has completed identification of places along the nalas that need to be strengthened and presently, repairing of nalas and safety measures like building retaining walls and displaying signage is underway.

The Assistant Engineers (AEs) and Deputy Executive Engineers (DEEs) of GHMC have been assigned the responsibility of ensuring safety measures at nalas.

According to an order issued by the GHMC Commissioner, the AEs and DEEs will be held responsible and disciplinary action will be initiated against them if untoward incidents occur due to lack of safety measures at nalas.

“The engineers should submit an action taken a report related to nalas in their respective jurisdiction by the end of this month to the GHMC Commissioner,” said an official from the civic body.