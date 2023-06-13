| Now Potholes In Hyderabad To Be Filled Within 24 Hours

Now, potholes in Hyderabad to be filled within 24 hours

GHMC has finalized the 'Citizen's Charter' for all the 150 GHMC Ward Offices across the city where 17 different civic services will be provided at each office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:53 AM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has finalized the ‘Citizen’s Charter’ for all the 150 GHMC Ward Offices across the city where 17 different civic services will be provided at each office.

Based on the charter, henceforth, potholes in the city will be filled within 24 hours, footpaths will be repaired in 72 hours, stagnant water will be cleared within 48 hours and complaints related to street lights will be resolved within 24 hours of being registered with the Ward Offices.

The Ward Offices will be inaugurated on June 16, by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA &UD) Minister KT Rama Rao.

People can visit their nearest ward office to seek redressal for a wide array of grievances and each ward office will have 10 staff members from various departments and will be led by the Ward Administrative Officer (WAO).

GHMC Citizen’s Charter

*Filling of Potholes: 24 hours

*Catchpit cover replacement: 24 hours

*Clearing water stagnation: 48 hours

*Removal of chokes/blockages in stormwater drains: 48 hours

*Removal of roadside silt: 24 hours

*Footpath repairs: 72 hours

*Street light repairs: 24 hours

*Door to Door collection of waste: same day

*Collection of bulk waste: same day

*Cleaning of garbage vulnerable points (GVPs): same day

*Clearing debris: 48 hours

*Establishment and maintenance of public toilets: one month

*Anti Larval Operations: 24 hours

*Fogging: 24 to 48 hours

*License for pet dogs: 7 days

*Removal of animal carcass: 24 hours

*Issue of ID cards to specially-abled and senior citizens: 15 days