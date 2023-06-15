Five more Waste-to-Energy plants in Hyderabad soon

Once the plants are operational, they will be sufficient to recycle the waste generated in Hyderabad and the Urban Local Bodies where they are being set up for the next 30 years

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 08:00 AM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: Setting an example for other major metro cities in the country to aspire and emulate, Hyderabad is upgrading its capacity of the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plants from 24 MW to 101 MW and in the process generating wealth out of waste.

At present, the 24 MW capacity WTE plant at Jawahar Nagar is fully operational and another five plants with 77 MW capacity will be operational by 2024. The five plants that are set to create a sustainable future for Hyderabad and its vicinity are coming up at Jawahar Nagar (24 MW), Dundigal (15 MW) Pyaranagar, Medak district (15MW), Yacharam (12 MW) and Bibinagar (11 MW).

Once the plants are operational, they will be sufficient to recycle the waste generated in Hyderabad and the Urban Local Bodies where they are being set up for the next 30 years, an official from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department said.

At present, 7,000 to 7,500 tonnes of waste is collected every day from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and this will be utilised for power generation.

The facility at Jawahar Nagar currently generates and processes around 1,500 tonnes of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) every day and the five plants that are under construction have the capacity to process 5,100 tonnes of RDF every day. The RDF is produced from combustible components of municipal solid waste and is used to produce electricity.