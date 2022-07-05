GHMC to complete 35,444 2BHKs by March

Hyderabad: The State government’s flagship double bedroom housing scheme is all set to record major accomplishments very soon. With construction of 64,556 units already completed, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is now working on a target to complete another 35,444 dwelling units by March 2023.

Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday instructed officials of line departments to prepare an action plan within a week for distribution of the houses. The officials were asked to form teams, identify beneficiaries and ensure the houses are allocated only to eligible, poor beneficiaries who do not have a house. Another meeting regarding distribution of houses will be held next week.

These houses are being built under the 2BHK concept initiated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to provide a dignified living to economically weaker sections. In the GHMC limits, the construction of one lakh houses was proposed at 111 locations at an estimated cost of Rs 8,598 crore and many brand new houses have already been built and handed over to beneficiaries.

The facilities in all the housing colonies built under the Telangana government’s Double Bed Room Housing Scheme are on par with those built by private builders. The colonies are equipped with CC roads, sewerage lines, electricity and sumps for drinking water.

In addition to good accommodation, several beneficiaries also were ensured of a good view from their homes. The Ambedkar Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony near the Hussain Sagar, comprising 330 houses is one such example where families who were living in a nondescript slum for decades moved into brand new homes overlooking the lake.

Another example happens to be the 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony, Pilligudiselu near Chanchalguda that has 288 houses. The residential cluster developed here is surrounded with several structures with historical significance that can be viewed from their balconies and terrace.