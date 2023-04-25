GHMC to float ‘Ward Officer’ concept

The appointment of ‘Ward Officer’ will ensure one single point of contact for citizens, to access all services offered by the civic body and better grievance redressal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will implement the concept of ‘Ward Officer’ in the city wherein a ward-level officer will head the administration at the ground level. He will be aided by the key unit-level functionaries from all the wings of the civic body.

To implement the initiative, five teams, each comprising of five officers, will visit a metro city to study the local administrative structure. Each team headed by a GHMC Zonal Commissioner will visit one metro city on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to GHMC, the appointment of ‘Ward Officer’ will ensure one single point of contact for citizens, to access all services offered by the civic body and better grievance redressal. The teams visiting Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, besides studying administrative structure will seek to learn the best practices at these metro cities including citizen engagement process at ground level. The teams will also prepare field visit observation reports and submit it to the GHMC Commissioner.