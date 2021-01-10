GHMC to install 950 traffic signboards

These will be in addition to the existing 550 signboards

Hyderabad: In an attempt to inculcate safe driving practices among the city’s drivers, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is installing over 950 traffic signboards in the three police commissionerates. These will be in addition to the existing 550 traffic signboards.

The signboard project is being taken up in connection with the Road Safety Month being observed this month. Many road safety awareness programmes are being planned by the Police and Transport departments throughout the month. The need for setting up more traffic signboards across GHMC limits was stressed by the Traffic Police in the three police commissionerates. The same was discussed during the city convergence meeting held on December 21.

Accordingly, 868 traffic sign boards are being installed in Hyderabad, 53 in Rachakonda and 38 in the Cyberabad police commissionerates. Each board is being set up at a cost of about Rs 4,000. The locations for setting up the new sign boards were finalised by the Traffic Police and the GHMC is installing them at the designated places. Already, over 400 boards have been installed and efforts are onto install the remaining boards by the end of this month, a senior GHMC official said.

Unlike the existing boards, the new boards will be measuring 600X 800 mm in size and the ‘Accident Prone Area’ boards will be bit bigger and will measure 800X600 mm, he said.

These signboards will be the conventional boards alerting the motorists about rules and cautioning about pedestrian zones, accident prone areas etc. Among all, 76 ‘Accident prone area ahead’ boards are coming up in Hyderabad Police limits alone, he added.

The idea is to educate and inculcate safe driving practices among the motorists. Cautioning about pedestrian crossing and others signs will help the drivers to be more alert and avoid accidents, officials believe.

