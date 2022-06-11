GHMC to setup 30 identification, assessment camps for specially-abled and elderly

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be organizing 30 identification and assessment camps in different parts of the city to distribute selected aids and appliances and artificial limbs to specially-abled and eligible senior citizens.

The camps will be held from June 20 to July 6 and venues in different parts of the city, with one camp in each of the 30 circles, have been shortlisted. The GHMC community Halls, sports complexes and multipurpose function halls that can accommodate around 300 persons were shortlisted by the officials.

The equipment to the eligible beneficiaries will be provided by the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) in coordination with GHMC and the ALIMCO will also depute teams comprising prosthetists, orthotists and helpers, for the camps.

The GHMC has given the responsibility of ensuring protocol at the camps and Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has instructed them to mobilise at least 250 beneficiaries to each camp.

A week before the camp is held, the DCs were asked to collect the required documents that include Software for Assessment Of Disabled For Access Rehabilitation and Empowerment (SADAREM) certificate, income certificate, Aadhaar card etc.

“Assessment can also be done for eligible persons who do not have a SADAREM certificate and the person can later apply for it and take the appliances,” said a GHMC official.