GHMC voters list is faulty: BJP

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: The State BJP has requested the State Election Commission to rectify alleged mistakes and irregularities in the GHMC draft voters list and take necessary action by conducting an enquiry against erring officials.

State Vice presidents Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy and NVSS Prabhakar said that in the draft published on November 7, it was observed that in each ward, thousands of voters names were missing. “We verified with the voters of BJP, and found that their names were deleted in wards where the party had won or stood second in the 2016 GHMC,” they alleged.

The BJP further alleged that there were several double entries and dummy votes particularly in the old city area in the draft voters list only to help the MIM and ruling TRS to win the election by dubious means.

