GHMC Ward Offices receiving good response, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The newly opened GHMC Ward Offices were receiving good response from the citizens and efforts should be made to take the concept further among the people, said the MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao.

During a review here on Wednesday, Rama Rao suggested taking up different programmes in coordination with the local residential welfare associations in the ward.

The zonal and deptuy commissioners informed the Minister that they were personally monitoring and coordinating the grievances received at the ward offices and that the citizens were positive and happy about it.

Rama Rao said the State government strongly believed in citizen’s involvement in achieving targets and finding solutions to issues and told the officials that once people gain faith in ward offices for their grievance redressal, more would come forward.

The Minister also directed the GHMC officials to be prepared for the rains and given the forecast for heavy rains from this weekend, should have coordination with other line departments.

Seeking importance to the sanitation workers, Rama Rao suggested the officials to meet the workers over meals and by being appreciative of their contribution in keeping the city clean, make efforts to further improve the sanitation efforts.

