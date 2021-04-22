GHMC’s Covid control room receives 699 calls in 2021

Since the beginning of the functioning of the Covid-19 control room, the GHMC has received a total of 6,803 calls with last year registering 6,104 calls.

Hyderabad: This year, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has received 699 calls related to Covid-19 at its control room.

Out of the 699 calls made between January 1 and April 21, the highest number of 532 calls was made on testing and vaccination, followed by 140 calls on Covid-19 kits and 27 calls on Covid-19 disposal enquiries. Since the beginning of the functioning of the Covid-19 control room, the GHMC has received a total of 6,803 calls with last year registering 6,104 calls.

The civic body set up the control room to provide information on issues related to Covid-19 and also on measures being taken to contain the pandemic. The control room can be contacted at Ph: 040-21111111, according to a press release.