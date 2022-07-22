GHMC’s EV&DM wing issues rain alert, asks people to stay indoors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Photo:Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing issued a rain alert on Friday evening, asking people to stay indoors unless it is unavoidable.

In a tweet from the official handle of the EV&DM Director, it was mentioned that over 8 cm of rainfall was recorded in some parts of the city.

Incessant rainfall continuing with over 8cm rain recorded in some parts of the city. Likey to continue into the night. Citizens are requested to stay indoors unless unavoidable. DRF teams on field attending to citizen assistance calls. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/7ASF90oR10 — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) July 22, 2022

“Incessant rainfall continuing with over 8cmrain recorded in some parts of the city. Likey to continue into the night. Citizens are requested to stay indoors unless unavoidable. DRF teams on field attending to citizen assistance calls. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC,”EVDM Director said.