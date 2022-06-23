GI application filed for Hyderabad lac bangles

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:09 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

File PHoto.

Hyderabad: Lac bangles are synonymous with Hyderabad. The Laad Bazaar product attract local buyers as well as tourists. In bright colours and embellishments, they are must have fashion accessories for many. The famous handmade bangles may soon get a geographical indication (GI) tag. It implies that a name or sign used on certain products corresponds to a specific geographical location or origin. A GI application for this has been filed on Thursday.

The lac bangles legacy goes back to 500 years with the art of making intricate and well-designed lac bangles since generations. Lacquer comes from resin, which is melted over a furnace and moulded into a circle, then embellished with crystals, beads, or mirrors. The GI registration will help the art and the artisan communities by giving them the rights to sell these bangles with a premium post the registration.

GI protects the interest of producers as well as buyers as focus will be on quality and new collections. GI Nodal Officer Sreeha Reddy, Commerce and Export Promotion Deputy Director Sudin Paul and GI agent Subhajit Saha worked on the project.