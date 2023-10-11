Gill stays in second place; Virat, KL Rahul move up in latest ICC rankings

The ongoing ODI World Cup has already seen ten centuries across the opening eight matches which have shaken up the top end of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings.

New Delhi: Star India batsmen Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and other cricketers like Quinton de Kock and Dawid Malan are the big movers inside the top 10 of the ODI Batting Rankings which was published on Wednesday.

Quinton De Kock’s stunning ton against Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the ODI World Cup has lifted the Proteas opener one spot higher to sixth in the batting rankings, as he sets to make his mark in his last ODI tournament before retiring from the format.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is just behind the South African wicketkeeper-batter De Kock in the seventh spot after a stupendous match-winning knock against Australia in the hosts’ opening game of the ODI World Cup at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai which has sent him two places higher in the rankings.

England opener Dawid Malan made a bigger jump after his massive 140 runs against Bangladesh helped him gain seven places to jump into eighth place in the batting rankings. Malan has also reached a career-best rating of 711 to be four points behind Kohli and six points ahead of Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq who has dropped three spots to ninth.

India keeper-batter KL Rahul jumped 15 spots and holds the 19th place after his 97-run knock against Australia in the ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, South Africa all-rounder Aiden Markram is up 11 spots to 21st place after his match-winning runs to start the Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam holds the top spot in the ODI batting rankings despite failing to make a mark against Sri Lanka and Netherlands in their opening two matches of the ODI World Cup.

Indian youngster Shubman Gill remains in second place after being sidelined due to illness. Star bowlers have also made a mark at the ongoing ODI World Cup even as runs have flowed in most matches.

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood now holds the top spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings after sharing the position with Mohammed Siraj in the previous ranking.

Hazlewood jumped from 669 to 682 rating points after taking 3/38 against India which includes the early scalps of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer that had the hosts on the ropes.

India won the match against Australia by six wickets after spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav had shaken the Aussie batting line-up to help restrict them to 199 runs.

Siraj picked up Australia’s last wicket of Mitchell Starc to finish with 1/26 from 6.3 overs but dropped five points and moved back into the second spot in the bowling rankings.

However, star Indian spinner Kuldeep has climbed three places to eighth after taking 2/42 against Australia, while Ravinder Jadeja (3/28) leapt 22 spots but still sits outside the top 40 bowlers. New Zealand speedster Trent Boult holds the third place and Matt Henry at fifth in the bowling rankings.

On the other hand, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan holds onto the top spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI All-rounder Rankings after taking four wickets in their opening two matches of the ODI World Cup against Afghanistan and England.

Kiwi bowler Mitchell Santner is the only all-rounder to climb higher inside the top-10 after backing up his 2/37 against England with 5/59 and a quickfire 36* in a player-of-the-match performance against Netherlands in the World Cup.