Shubman Gill to be replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal for World Cup 2023?

With reports of his potential absence over an extended period of time, speculations of the team finding a replacement for him are now rife.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

It is said that Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who helped India win their maiden Asian Games Cricket competition in China are being considered as options as cover-up for Gill.

Hyderabad: Team India’s star opener Shubman Gill missed the team’s World Cup 2023 opener against Australia due to dengue fever. It has also been confirmed that he will be missing the match against Afghanistan.

With reports of his potential absence over an extended period of time, speculations of the team finding a replacement for him are now rife. As Gill’s recovery time keeps extending, his participation in the ongoing World Cup has now become an uncertainty.

Meanwhile, reports in some sections of media suggest that the team management is looking at options as a cover-up for the star batter.

Gill’s recovery

Shubman Gill was admitted to a hospital in Chennai for dengue treatment before India’s clash with Australia. The he was discharged and sent to the team hotel in Chennai, his health is still being monitored by BCCI medical team.

While his unavailability for the match against Afghanistan is confirmed, his participation in the match against arch-rivals Pakistan is also uncertain.

As India moves towards the crucial encounters in the 2023 World Cup, decision regarding Shubman Gill’s cover will be pivotal and cricket fans will be anxiously waiting for the selectors’ decision.