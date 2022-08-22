Girl dies as bike falls into canal in Jangaon

Published Date - 07:14 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Jangaon: A 17-year-old girl died after she fell in the canal while riding a two-wheeler on which she was travelling with her friend near the Kodakandla mandal centre in the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was Gugulothu Mamatha of GB Thanda of Kodakandla mandal.

Mamatha was travelling with her friend Banothu Venkanna of Dharmapuram thanda of Devaruppula mandal on the motorcycle. He reportedly lost control over the motorcycle which fell in the canal.

Venkanna, who is absconding after the incident, is said to have sustained minor injuries in the accident. Police have registered a case under 174 CrPC and launched a hunt for Venkanna as a part of the investigation.