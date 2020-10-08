Giro D’Italia: Filippo Ganna wins Stage 5

Not content with a maglia rosa on the first day of his maiden Giro on top of his rainbow jersey from Imola, Ganna on Wednesday added the Giro’s maglia azzurra to his expanding wardrobe by showcasing his uphill ability on the dark

Mileto: Filippo Ganna’s irresistible run of form continued as the young Italian powerhouse added a first-ever Grand Tour road stage win to his name following his recent time trial victories in the World Championships and opening stage of the Giro d’Italia.

Not content with a maglia rosa on the first day of his maiden Giro on top of his rainbow jersey from Imola, Ganna on Wednesday added the Giro’s maglia azzurra to his expanding wardrobe by showcasing his uphill ability on the dark and misty decisive climb in Stage 5 of the race where he laid down the foundations on an emotional win which eased the pressure from Ineos Grenadiers following the withdrawal of team leader Geraint Thomas.

Part of an initial eight-man breakaway in the 225km stage through the rolling hills of Calabria, Ganna powered clear of his fellow escapees on the final climb before holding off a two-man chase and the returning peloton on the wet and slippery descent to the finish in Camigliatello Silano.

Ganna’s eighth professional win was the 24-year-old’s first triumph outside his favoured time trial discipline and came on a stage which featured a whopping 4,700 metres of climbing and hardly a stretch of flat road.

The Giro, being broadcast on Eurosport network, continues on Thursday with the 180km Stage 6 from Castrovillari to Matera which features rolling roads but just the one lower-category climb ahead of a ramped finish in the UNESCO World Heritage Site.