Gitanjali Devashray: Rich tribute to the national icon

By | Published: 5:54 pm

Gitanjali Devashray organised the 151st birth anniversary of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi virtually. To mark the occasion, an inter-house elocution competition titled ‘Remembering Gandhi’ was held in the honour of the legendary personage, whom we fondly refer to as ‘Bapu.’

Students of grades IV, V and VI articulated their thoughts and feelings, by sharing incidents, anecdotes, songs and stories about the Mahatma, with great fervor. Students felt that the teachings of Gandhi are relevant today in the strife-torn world. The English HOD Sujatha Balaji was the judge of the contest.

The event was graced by Madhvi Chandra, Associate Director, Gitanjali Group Of schools and the leaders of the school. There was a special mention that went out to Avign of Class VI for his thought-provoking speech.

His moving rendition based on Gandhi’s memorable visits to his native state of Kerala was heartwarming. Remembering Gandhi’ was truly an uplifting experience for the youngsters.

