Give land for land for RRR oustees: Chintha Prabhakar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 10:32 PM

Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar is presenting a representation to Additional Collector B Chandrashekhar in Sangareddy on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar demanded the government allot land for land to the farmers who were losing their land under the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project in the district. Accompanied by farmers from Girmapur and Peddapur in Kondapur mandal of Sangareddy district, the BRS MLA presented a representation to the Additional B Chandrashekhar at his chambers on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar said that many farmers had small extents of land on which they were earning their livelihood. He lamented that the farmers would lose their only source of livelihood if the government acquired the land. The MLA vowed to fight until the farmers get good compensation or land for land.