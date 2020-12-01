Global Covid-19 cases surpass 63 million mark: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,431,691, while the country’s death toll soared to 137,139.

By | Published: 10:22 am

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 63 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.46 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 63,189,103 and 1,466,762, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 13,536,216 and 267,987, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 9,431,691, while the country’s death toll soared to 137,139.

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,335,878), Russia (2,275,936), France (2,275,016), Spain (2,275,016), the UK (1,633,733), Italy (1,601,554), Argentina (1,424,533), Colombia (1,316,806), Mexico (1,107,071) and Germany (1,069,763), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 173,120.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (105,655), the UK (58,545), Italy (55,576), France (52,819), Iran (48,246), Spain (45,069), Russia (39,491), Argentina (38,730), Colombia (36,766), Peru (35,923) and South Africa (21,535).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .