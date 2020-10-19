Global Covid-19 cases top 39.8 mn: Johns Hopkins

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,494,551, while the country’s death toll soared to 114,031.

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 39.8 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,112,530, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 39,884,616 and the fatalities increased to 1,112,535, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 8,152,093 and 219,669, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,494,551, while the country’s death toll soared to 114,031.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,224,362), Russia (1,390,824), Argentina (989,680), Colombia (959,572), Spain (936,560), France (876,342), Peru (865,549), Mexico (851,227), the UK (725,292), South Africa (703,793), Iran (530,380), Chile (491,760), Iraq (426,634), Italy (414,241) and Bangladesh (388,569), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 153,675.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (86,167), the UK (43,736), Italy (36,543), Spain (33,775), Peru (33,702), France (33,325), Iran (30,375), Colombia (28,970), Argentina (26,267), Russia (24,039), South Africa (18,471), Chile (13,635), Indonesia (12,511), Ecuador (12,375), Belgium (10,392) and Iraq (10,254).

