Global Education and Admissions Fair held in Hyderabad

Over 55 global universities participated in the fair

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Over 55 global universities participated in the fair

Hyderabad: Global Education and Career Forum along with Commissionerate of Collegiate and Technical Education, TSCHE, Osmania University, JNTU-Hyderabad, Kakatiya University organized a Global Education and Admissions Fair on Sultan-Ul-Uloom College campus here on Saturday.

Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education, Navin Mittal inaugurated the event in the presence of TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri. Over 55 global universities participated in the fair in which students obtained information about scholarships from State government funding agencies for their overseas education.