Hyderabad-based company builds country’s largest floating solar plant

Hyderabad headquartered Novus Green Energy Systems Ltd, has today announced the successful installation and synchronization of Indias largest floating solar plant

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Novus Green Energy Systems Ltd on Saturday announced that it has successfully installed and completed synchronization of a floating solar plant with transparent glass-to-glass modules at Singareni Thermal Power Plant, Jaipur, Mancherial district.

Novus Green Energy Systems, in a press release said that the initiative was country’s largest floating solar plant with a total capacity of 15 MW (AC) / 19.5 MW (DC) and the phase I, which has been commissioned, has a capacity of 5 MW(AC)/6.5MW(DC). The plant uses transparent glass-to-glass solar modules, which are more efficient than traditional solar modules, and is the first of its kind to be manufactured and used at this scale in India, the company said.

The project, which was floated by the Singareni Colleries Ltd, was awarded to Novus Green Energy Systems and Ilios Power consortium through e- bidding process.

Anshuman Yenigalla, MD, Novus Green said that the end-to-end manufacturing and execution have been done by Novus Green through their in-house teams and manufacturing facility. The solar panels used in the plant have been manufactured in India as part of Make in India initiative by Novus Green.

The CEO of Ilios Power, Naveen Vunnam said that they are eagerly looking forward to commission the remaining 10MW(AC)/13.5(DC) in the next few months as the technology is now fully demonstrated on field and the execution process has been streamlined.

The project faced several challenges, such as the design and manufacturing of floating boards by the Indian company FloatVolt by meeting all testing standards and fixing frameless glass to glass modules onto the float boards. The overall design was vetted by an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), making it the first floating solar project to be vetted by a premium institute like IIT.