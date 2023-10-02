Global Startup Summit in Hyderabad on October 7

The summit will serve as a platform to support the Indian startup ecosystem and a project to close the funding gap for entrepreneurs and provide high-quality industry insights and future ideas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Hyderabad: The Global Startup Summit 2023, co-organized by International D2C Conclave`23 is being held on October 7 to connect the startup community for collective networking and progress, at Avasa.

The summit will serve as a platform to support the Indian startup ecosystem and a project to close the funding gap for entrepreneurs and provide high-quality industry insights and future ideas.

There will be 8 hours of in-depth information sharing from professionals during this full-day event for entrepreneurs and opportunities to network with investors and business leaders.

Directors, CEOs, decision-makers, and founders will offer their insightful opinions on current and upcoming business initiatives at the summit. A few speakers at the summit include Mohit Sureka CEO of Mojo Startup, Maneesh Bhandari, founder of GrowthPal Technologie, Pankaj Gupta, founder of EthAum Venture Partners, and others.

The summit will also have an interesting panel discussion on current technological developments and international business trends, a live start-up battle, a fireside chat, a startup battle, and a creator’s workshop.

The tickets for the summit are available on their website (https://www.globalstartups.club/ ) and Bookmyshow with, the delegate pass without lunch is priced at Rs. 1,950, the delegate entry single pass for Rs. 3,900, and the delegate plus start-up battle pass for Rs7,800.