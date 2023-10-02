| Hyderabad Braces For Warmer Than Average October As Imd Forecasts High Temperatures

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 03:49 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Those anticipating a cooler weather in Hyderabad with the arrival of October may have to wait for some more time.

The wait could as well stretch till November as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts above-normal temperatures this month.

The IMD, employing probability models for long-range predictions, expects elevated maximum temperatures across the State, including Hyderabad.

In recent days, maximum temperatures in the city have been on the rise, leading to discomfort. Hyderabad’s average maximum temperature for October is 31.4 degrees Celsius, with an average minimum temperature of 20.9 degrees Celsius.

El Niño conditions are currently prevailing in the equatorial Pacific region and are expected to persist in the upcoming season, potentially resulting in higher temperatures statewide. Additionally, reduced rainfall is likely in October across the state, including Hyderabad.