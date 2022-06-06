GMR acquires Telangana franchise in Ultimate Kho Kho League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:43 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Corporate giants GMR and Adani Group have acquired the Telangana and Gujarat franchises respectively in the Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKKL), which is set to launch in this year with an aim to promote the local sport.

Promoted by Amit Burman, chairman of Dabur Group, in collaboration with Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), the league aims to revolutionise the indigenous sport of Kho-Kho by adopting a modern-day professional structure, which would bring the fast-paced action to the living rooms of the fans.

GMR Sports has picked up the Telangana team, to tap on the popularity of Kho-Kho in South India and promote it further.

Committed to developing and commercialising sports leagues, GMR is hoping that its association with UKK will help ‘Kho-Kho’ break the shackles and soar high in terms of popularity.

“Since its inception, over 15 years ago, the company has done pioneering work in growing popular sports such as cricket and other indigenous sports like kabaddi and wrestling across India and overseas. With a vision to nurture talent at the grass root level, it has invested in providing access to professional sports by setting up Sports Training Academies across India,” said Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Corporate Chairman, GMR Group.

Ultimate Kho Kho will broadcast live on Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) and its dedicated OTT platform SonyLIV.