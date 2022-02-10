GMR Hyderabad Int’l Airport receives ACI World’s ‘Voice of Customer’ Recognition

Hyderabad: GMR Airports-run Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has received the ACI World’s (Airports Council International) prestigious ‘Voice of Customer’ recognition for the second time in a row.

The prestigious award has been conferred on for their continuous efforts to listen to their passengers, engage and gather feedback to understand their needs and address their concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic in the year 2021.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Hyderabad International Airport has implemented several passenger-friendly measures such as contactless elevators, information desks and boarding facilities apart from promotion of digital transactions, UV sanitization of passenger baggage to name a few, a press release said.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO – GMR Hyderabad International Airport, said, “”a committed effort towards passenger confidence in air travel was the need of the hour during the challenging times of the pandemic. In collaboration with Telangana government, we introduced many initiatives like Special Police Officers to enforce Covid protocols at the airport, enhanced passenger safety through Video Analytics, additional RT-PCR testing lab to ensure passengers waiting time at the terminal is minimal, etc.”

