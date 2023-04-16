GMR Hyderabad International Airport bags two awards for landscape

Senior officials from GHIAL received the awards from S Niranjan Reddy, Minister for Agriculture & Horticulture, at an event organized at the Public Gardens, Nampally.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:06 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has been awarded two prestigious awards. In the 7th Garden Festival- 2022 organized by the Department of Horticulture, the GHIAL received the first prize in the two categories, Landscape gardens maintained by private companies (over 90 acres) and Traffic Islands and dividers maintained by private companies.

Many organizations competed for these coveted prizes and the winners were judged by a panel of eminent horticulturists and senior horticulture officials from the State government after a detailed inspection.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport is known for its thriving natural ecosystem, which features a diverse and abundant flora and fauna. Its lush landscape has earned widespread acclaim and recognition for its exemplary green initiatives. As the first airport in the nation to pioneer such a landscape, it continues to set a benchmark for sustainability.