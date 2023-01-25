GMR Hyderabad International Airport welcomes Akasa Air

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:14 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: Akasa Air’s maiden flight service from Hyderabad to Goa was launched from GMR Hyderabad International Airport here on Thursday. The Airline also introduced daily flights from Hyderabad to Bangalore.

Senior officials from GHIAL along with the key officials from Akasa Air and other airport stakeholders were at the terminal to launch airline’s maiden journey from the Hyderabad International Airport amidst a festive atmosphere and engaging with the passengers and crew.

