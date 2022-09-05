GMR Varalakshmi Foundation offers cloud computing course for underprivileged students

Published: Updated On - 05:42 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Hyderabad: The GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the CSR arm of GMR Group, in collaboration with Tech Mahindra Foundation will offer a free course in cloud computing for students from financially challenging backgrounds.

B.Tech. (CSC, IT, ECE), B.Sc. (Computer Science) and BCA students who are residents of Ranga Reddy district and passed out between 2019 – 2022 can apply for this course. The duration of the course is three months. The training will be conducted four days a week at the GMR Varalakshmi Centre for Empowerment and Livelihoods, Airport campus, Shamshabad and two days at the Tech Mahindra Academy.

Trainees who enroll for this course can pursue the AWS (Amazon Web Service) Certified Cloud Practitioner Course. GMRVF and Tech Mahindra Foundation will facilitate the selected candidates to take this exam. Placement support will also be provided for all the successful candidates, according to a GMRVF press release.

The course is open to both male and female candidates. GMRVF will provide free boarding and lodging to all selected male candidates during the training period. The course will intake 20 trainees for each batch. Interested candidates can contact the GMR Varalakshmi Centre for Empowerment and Livelihoods, Shamshabad, or call 8919890976/9985574742. The first batch will start from September 8.

“As enterprises are increasingly moving towards cloud-first strategy, the cloud services market is growing exponentially. In order to cater to the present demand and bridge the gap of cloud computing professionals, GMRVF and Tech Mahindra Foundation have teamed up to help the underprivileged with training and placements,” Dr. Ashwani Lohani, CEO-GMRVF, said.