GMR Varalakshmi Foundation student selected for US Community College Initiative Programme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:53 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Hyderabad: A young girl studying at a GMR Varalakshmi Foundation-run educational institute, has bagged an opportunity to pursue the course of her choice under the Community College Initiative Programme (CCIP) sponsored by the Department of State, United States.

Yendava Reshma will soon fly to the US to pursue her dream course, a GMR press release said, adding that she had cleared all stages of the selection process and opted to study Agricultural Geo Special Technology at Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids, USA.

Reshma is currently studying B.SC. (CBZ) at SGCSR College in Rajam of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh, which is run by the GMRVF. Reshma hails from Menthipeta SC Colony of Rajam. Her father abandoned the family soon after her mother’s death when she was less than a year old. She is now under the care of her grandmother, surviving on a senior citizen’s pension.

She was selected under the GMRVF’s Gifted Children scheme, which seeks to identify and financially support the education of underprivileged meritorious children. Apart from joining them in quality schools and bearing their complete educational expenses, the Foundation also provides coaching, tuitions and counseling support. Reshma’s education since Class One has been supported by GMRVF, the release said.