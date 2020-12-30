GMRVF’s students selected for UCCIP of US

Behera Mounika and Sopeti Hema Sree will soon be flying to the US to pursue their dream courses

Hyderabad: Two students from GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF)-run institutes have made exemplary achievement by bagging an opportunity to pursue courses of their choice under the Community College Initiative Programme (CCIP) sponsored by the US Department of State.

Behera Mounika and Sopeti Hema Sree will soon be flying to the US to pursue their dream courses. Both these students are in their second year graduation at SGCSR College, Rajam, run by GMRVF, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of GMR Group, according to a press release.

Both Mounika and Hema, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, were recently selected by the US Consulate General, Hyderabad, to participate in the CCIP this year. Under the aegis of the US Department of State, the CCIP supports deserving candidates from other countries to study at an American community college for one year.

