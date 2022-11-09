“Go Back Modi” chant gets louder; TS intellectuals write letter to Modi

Hyderabad: As the “Modi Go Back” protests gain momentum ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s proposed visit to Ramagundam on November 12, civic organisations and intellectual forums turned up the heat on Wednesday, with 64 noted persons including academicians, writing an open letter to the PM demanding to clarify his stand on pending issues pertaining to Telangana.

Academicians and intellectuals from various State-run universities came together to write the open letter and put forward eight demands to Prime Minister Modi including resolving pending issues of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. They reminded that none of the bifurcation promises, including a coach factory at Kazipet, a steel plant at Bayyaram, a tribal university and also incentives promised to industries setting up their units in the State, were kept.

The academicians questioned the Centre’s decision to scrap the Information Technology Investment Region promised to Telangana and then sanctioning 22 software technology parks to other States. They pointed out that the union government did not allot any new national level educational institutions, medical colleges and even Navodaya Vidyalayas in the State. They demanded that the Central government should either revive the ITIR or sanction a similar IT package to the State apart from establishing new software technology parks. They also wanted new national educational institutions in the State.

Remembering their contribution in achieving the Telangana State, the intellectuals wanted the union government to procure the paddy produced in the State without any discrimination. Condemning the BJP misusing constitutional institutions and investigative agencies apart from media outlets to spread its agenda and create communal divide, they urged the Prime Minister to safeguard the diverse and multi-cultural identity of the country as well as national integrity. They also sought Modi to immediately initiate measures to strengthen the Indian economy.