Go for oil palm cultivation for earning long-term profits: Siddipet Collector to farmers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:47 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Siddipet Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil addressing the farmers at Narmeta village in Siddipet district on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil has called upon the farmers of Siddipet district to opt for oil palm cultivation for earning long-term profits.

During an awareness programme on oil palm cultivation at Narmeta village of Nanganur Mandal on Wednesday, the Collector said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao were stressing on the need for going for alternative cultivation other than traditional paddy and cotton. Since Oil Palm was giving over Rs 1.5 lakh income per year for over 30 years, Patil said the State government has decided to encourage Oil palm cultivation by providing various subsidies.

He said the horticulture department was giving sprinklers, drip, and others at a subsidy price besides supplying the Oil Palm sapling free of cost. With an objective to clear all the hurdles in marketing the product, the Collector has said that the State government will facilitate an understanding with a company that will procure the crop at the field. Meanwhile, Patil said that the government has already grounded the construction of the Oil Palm mill on 300 acres with an outlay of Rs 360 crore. He further said that the horticulture department will also guide the farmers in taking internal crops.