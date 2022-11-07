Fast-track Medak-Siddipet Highway works: Harish Rao instructs officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:59 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is talking to officials in Hyderabad on Monday

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has instructed the Road and Buildings (National Highways) department to expedite the works of the Siddipet-Medak highway.

Speaking at a review meeting with officials and elected representatives of Medak district in MCHRD in Hyderabad on Monday, the Minister said the 69.7-KM long highway will be laid with an outlay of Rs 882.18 crore.

While the length of the road in Siddipet district would be 36.302 km long, the length of the road in Medak would be 33.676 km. Suggesting to engineering officials to lay a four-lane road in Siddipet and Medak towns and all the villages through which the road will pass, Rao said that the road will pass through Pathuru, Akkannapet, Ramayampet, Konapur, Nandigama, and Nizampet villages in Medak while it goes through Burugupally, Irkode, Timmapur, Dharamaram, Habsipur, Chittapur, Akbarpet and Pothyreddpet villages in Siddipet district.

Pointing out that 45 acres of land would have to be acquired, he said the R&B would have to get permission from the forest department to lay a road on 9.35 acres of forest land.

Harish Rao also instructed Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil and Medak Collector S Harish to expedite the land acquisition works. To avoid passing through Ramayampet town, the Minister said the highways department would lay a 2.65 km long by-pass road. He said the road would have eight major junctions and 34 minor junctions along the road.

The Minister asked the officials to install streetlights besides laying footpaths and side drains in all the villages where the road was going through. EE Dharma Reddy, SE Srinivas Reddy, and others were present.