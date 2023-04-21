‘Go Swadeshi’, a handloom expo by GoCoop from April 21-26

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:04 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Go Swadshi Exhibition

Hyderabad: The annual handloom exhibition ‘Go Swadeshi’ by GoCoop is back in Hyderabad. It will be held from April 21 to 26, at the State Gallery of Art in Madhapur. GoCoop is a marketplace that connects weavers, artisans, co-operatives and clusters directly with consumers through its Go Swadeshi exhibitions organised across India.

The exhibition will showcase a wide range of authentic handloom saris, fabrics, house decor, accessory products and many more by weavers and artisans from different parts of the country.

It will also offer a mix of contemporary and traditional handlooms with collections by weavers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The exhibition aims to support the handloom and handicraft community by purchasing from weavers and artists you can trust. The organisers ensure that all safety procedures per the government mandate will be followed. The exhibition will be open between 11 am and 7 pm.