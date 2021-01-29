GOC Dakshin Bharat visits Secunderabad Cantonment

The General Officer also visited Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS) and was briefed on the steps taken by the College on the innovative methods utilised for online coaching of the undergraduates.

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General A Arun, General Officer commanding (GOC), Dakshin Bharat Area during a visit to Secunderabad Army Cantonment was briefed by Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) on security situation and operational preparedness, infrastructure development, educational institutions, initiatives in Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) in treatment of Covid patients and the efforts towards vaccination. He was also briefed by the Principals of Army Public Schools.

The General Officer also visited Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS) and was briefed on the steps taken by the College on the innovative methods utilised for online coaching of the undergraduates, practical training for post graduates and interns on working models/training mannequins and treating of emergency cases with all laid down precautions under Covid conditions.

The modernisation plan of procuring CBCT mobile dental van and incorporation of hospital management software in the next few months was also discussed.

The General Officer also visited Golden Palm Sainik Bhawan (GPSB) near Secunderabad railway station which is a unique project with all facilities at one place for the veterans and complimented the efforts in running the institutes with Covid precautions.

