GOC TASA flags off Cycle Expedition at Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 08:29 PM

Hyderabad: The Territorial Army (TA) is celebrating its Platinum Jubilee with a cycling expedition from Siachen Base Camp in Ladakh to Indira Point in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands which began on July 30.

The expedition features a team of 21 members, including two Officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 16 Other Ranks from TA units. This journey traverses a challenging route from the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen in Ladakh to India’s southernmost tip, combining cycling, sailing, and scuba diving.

Having already cycled through Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra the team reached Secunderabad here on Friday. Major General Rakesh Manocha, GOC, Telangana and Andhra Şub Area (TASA) flagged off the Territorial Army Cycle Expedition Team from Secunderabad to Chennai on.

The expedition team before reaching Chennai will cover a distance of approx 700 km in Telangana/Andhra Pradesh and will cycle through Kondamalli Palli, Macherla, Venukonda, Kanigiri, Sullurupeta.

The culmination of this expedition will be marked by a ceremonial flag-hoisting at Indira Point, where the National Flag, Indian Army flag, and Territorial Army flag will be displayed underwater.