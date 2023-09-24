Godavari water level rises in Nashik

Amid continuing downpours, water has been released from various dams, including the Gangapur reservoir, in the district. This has led to a rise in the water level of Godavari, the official said.

By PTI Updated On - 10:03 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Nashik: The administration in Maharashtra’s Nashik district have asked citizens living on the banks of river Godavari to stay alert after its water level rose on Sunday following heavy rains in the area since Friday, an official said.

Amid continuing downpours, water has been released from various dams, including the Gangapur reservoir, in the district. This has led to a rise in the water level of Godavari, the official said.

On Sunday, 4,544 cusecs of water – 1 cusec is 28.3 litres per second – was released from the Gangapur dam into Godavari, officials said.

As a result, the ancient ‘Dutondya Maruti’ idol of Lord Hanuman in Nashik city was under water till waist. Small temples in the area as well as the iconic ‘Dashkriya Vidhi’ canopy also got submerged. Locals gathered in large numbers in the area to see Godavari in spate.

Due to heavy rains, the Darna, Bham, Bhavali, Waldevi, Alandi, Karanjwan, Waghad, Haranbari, Kelzar dams and Nandur-Madhyameshwar reservoir are filled to the brink, said officials.

Water has also been discharged from Darna, Nandur-Madhyameshwar and Kadwa dams, they said. In case the rain continues, the discharge of water from dams will be increased in phases, irrigation department officials said.