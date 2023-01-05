Godrej to invest Rs 250 crore in Telangana to set up edible oil processing plant

The announcement was made after Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director for Godrej Agrovet, met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:11 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: Godrej Agrovet Limited, the largest oil palm plantation company in India, will invest Rs.250 crore in Telangana to set up an edible oil processing plant in Khammam district. The proposed 30 tonnes per hour plant is expandable to 60 TPH. This would be the single largest private investment in Khammam district. It will process palm oil.

The announcement was made after Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director for Godrej Agrovet, met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad. Yadav assured that this was one of the many initiatives under consideration across business verticals.

Godrej Agrovet plans to operate at full scale by 2025-26 in the proposed facility. The factory will be self-sufficient in power requirement with a co-generation plant. Palm oil farmers will be serviced through ten Godrej Samadhan centres. It now has one such centre and nine more are planned. Godrej is present across 10 mandals in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Godrej will deploy satellite / drone tracking of area under cultivation, image-based crop advisory services, farmer apps, sapling portal in the region. Godrej Agrovet’s oil palm business including the processing facility, will provide direct employment to 250 members and indirectly to 500 members. It also aims to improve productivity of farmers with animal feed, aqua feed, agrochemicals, poultry processing, and dairy.

Telangana has set an ambitious goal of expanding palm oil plantation to 20 lakh acre in the State in the long term. The State government is promoting palm oil plantations to reduce dependence on imported oil and this aggressive push resulted in a Yellow Revolution (increase in oil seeds production) in Telangana.

Earlier, Hyderabad-based Gemini Edibles and Fats India (GEF) had announced to set up an oil refinery in Telangana with Rs.400 crore.