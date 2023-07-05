Gold price remains flat; silver climbs Rs 200

Gold price remained flat at Rs 59,280 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.

By PTI Published Date - 06:58 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

However, silver climbed by Rs 200 to Rs 71,500 per kilogram.

“Gold traded flat on Wednesday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 59,280/10 gram, unchanged from its previous day close,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold and silver were down at USD 1,926 per ounce and USD 22.88 per ounce, respectively.