Gold futures rise Rs 150 to Rs 58,738

Gold price on Friday rose Rs 150 to Rs 58,738 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

By PTI Published Date - 04:48 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 150 or 0.26 per cent at Rs 58,738 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,742 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.32 per cent higher at USD 1,938.90 per ounce in New York.