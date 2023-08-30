Mancherial: Burglars decamp with cash, gold from Gudem temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:05 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Mancherial: Unknown persons decamped with Rs 5,000 and 8 grams of gold from a hundial of the ancient Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam of Gudem in Dandepalli mandal on Monday night.

Luxettipet Inspector R Srinivas said two unidentified persons attempted to break open four hundials of the shrine at 2 am, but managed to steal cash and golden ornaments from a hundial. The theft was recorded on CCTV cameras of the shrine. The CLUES team has gathered evidence and three special teams were formed for nabbing the thieves.

Police suspected that the miscreants made a recce in the morning and executed the theft in the night. They exuded confidence that they would be able to detect the offenders by a day or two with the help of the CCTV footage.

Based on a complaint received from the temple executive officer Srinivas, a case was registered. Investigations were taken up.