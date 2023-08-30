Gold futures rise Rs 79 to Rs 59,345/10 gms

Gold price rose Rs 79 to Rs 59,345 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

By PTI Published Date - 01:30 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

New Delhi: Gold price on Wednesday rose Rs 79 to Rs 59,345 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 79 or 0.13 per cent at Rs 59,345 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,422 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.07 per cent lower at USD 1,963.70 per ounce in New York.