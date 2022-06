Gold seized at RGIA in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:54 AM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: Customs officials at RGI Airport Shamshabad caught a passenger who was smuggling gold into the country.

The officials seized 220 grams of gold from him on Wednesday.

The passenger arrived from Dubai and had kept the gold pieces in a makeup kit and also gold that was converted into buttons of his kurta.

On information he was caught and a case booked.