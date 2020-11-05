Gold seized from passenger in Hyderabad airport

Officials booked a case of smuggling of gold against the passenger who arrived by flight IX 1948 from Dubai.

Hyderabad: Customs officials seized 71.47 grams of gold worth Rs.3.67 lakh from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on Thursday morning.

Officials booked a case of smuggling of gold against the passenger who arrived by flight IX 1948 from Dubai. The passenger allegedly concealed 12 small cut pieces of gold weighing 71.47 grams inside the zipper of his jeans.

Further investigation is on.

