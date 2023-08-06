Gold worth Rs 1.12 crore seized at Hyderabad airport, 2 arrested

The official stated that it was evident that both passengers had committed an offense subject to punishment under Sections 132 and 135 of the Customs Act.

Hyderabad: The Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad have seized gold valued at Rs 1.12 crore, an official said on Saturday, adding that two persons have been apprehended in this connection.

Based on profiling, the Customs officials intercepted two passengers coming from Jeddah.

“In one case, gold was concealed in portable speaker, light and also rectum. In another case, gold was concealed in iron box,” said an official.

The passengers were arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act.

The gold recovered from the passengers was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act.