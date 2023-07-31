Elderly woman murdered for gold in AP

26-year-old Rayavarapu Venkatesh killed 72-year-old Varalakshmi allegedly by suffocating her with a pillow.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:49 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Visakhapatnam: An elderly woman was murdered, allegedly by a ward volunteer, for her gold chain at Sujatha Nagar in the city on Sunday night.

According to police, Kotagiri Srinivas, a resident of Sujatha Nagar, was running a fast food centre in Purushothapuram nearby.

A ward volunteer of the area, Rayavarapu Venkatesh, 26, was working with him as a part-timer. On Sunday night, around 10 pm, Venkatesh went to the house of Srinivas and returned to the shop. Srinivas, who went home after midnight, found his mother Varalakshmi, 72, dead on the bed, with the gold chain on her neck missing as well.

He then informed the Pendurthi police, who examined CCTV footage and found that Venkatesh had visited the house.

Suspecting that he might have used a pillow to murder her by asphyxiation, they took him into custody and are investigating.